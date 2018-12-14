Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Snaps five-game goal drought
Panarin scored twice Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Kings.
The playmaking Panarin delivered his first snipes in six games. But he has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his last 10 games. And 34 points in 30 games. That puts Panarin ahead of his scoring pace of 2017-18. It's unlikely he'll approach 27 goals, the number he tallied last year. But we'll take a 90-plus point pace any day.
