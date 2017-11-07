Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Snaps slump Monday
Panarin scored his second goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
He snapped a 10-game drought when he opened the scoring on the night in the second period. Panarin still has 12 points in 15 games to begin his tenure with the Jackets, but after reaching the 30-goal plateau in each of his first two NHL seasons, expect him to light the lamp a lot more frequently now that he's shaken off his slump.
