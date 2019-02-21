Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Spotted at practice

Panarin (illness) was able to practice Thursday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

We're still waiting for official confirmation that Panarin will be fit to play in Friday's game against the Senators, but it's safe to say that his status has been upgraded to a more promising designation. A popular subject of trade speculation, Panarin has accumulated 24 goals and 43 assists -- including 14 power-play points -- over 56 games.