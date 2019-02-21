Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Spotted at practice
Panarin (illness) was able to practice Thursday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
We're still waiting for official confirmation that Panarin will be fit to play in Friday's game against the Senators, but it's safe to say that his status has been upgraded to a more promising designation. A popular subject of trade speculation, Panarin has accumulated 24 goals and 43 assists -- including 14 power-play points -- over 56 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Status for Friday uncertain•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Out against Montreal•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts another three-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Continues hot streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Switches agents•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Gets scare in loss to Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...