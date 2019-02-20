Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Status for Friday uncertain

Panarin (illness) was unable to practice Wednesday and could be held out of Friday's game against Ottawa, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Panarin didn't suit up in Tuesday's game due to the illness, and could be miss more time. The Russian has been dominant this campaign, racking up 67 points in just 57 games. If the Bread Man can't go Friday, Anthony Duclair will likely stay in the lineup.