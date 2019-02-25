Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sticking in Columbus

The Blue Jackets didn't trade Panarin before Monday's deadline, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Panarin was considered one of the top players on the trading block until the Blue Jackets acquired Matt Duchene, who was also one of the most coveted players on the market, and Ryan Dzingel from the Senators. That instantly made the Blue Jackets contenders and plummeted Panarin's chances of being traded. Duchene will now center the top line with Panarin and Cam Atkinson as the team looks to win its first playoff round in franchise history and make a run for the Stanley Cup. Panarin is expected to sign with a new club, specifically one in a large market, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in July.