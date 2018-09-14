Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suffers neck strain
Panarin (neck) will be limited early in training camp, the team's official Twitter account reports.
Panarin suffered the injury during off-ice workouts, prior to training camp. It comes on the heels of Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen being non-committal regarding Panarin's status with the team moving forward. The injury itself doesn't sound too serious but the Russian's ongoing feud with management make it a situation worth monitoring. Panarin could be on the move sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: May be moved before season begins•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Wants to avoid contract distraction•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Shuts down contract talks•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Contract negotiations on hold•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Receiving treatment for knee sprain•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Admits to knee injury•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...