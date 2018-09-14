Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suffers neck strain

Panarin (neck) will be limited early in training camp, the team's official Twitter account reports.

Panarin suffered the injury during off-ice workouts, prior to training camp. It comes on the heels of Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen being non-committal regarding Panarin's status with the team moving forward. The injury itself doesn't sound too serious but the Russian's ongoing feud with management make it a situation worth monitoring. Panarin could be on the move sooner rather than later.