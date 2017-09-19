Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up for team debut Tuesday
Panarin will make his debut against the Blackhawks, his former team, Tuesday night.
The 2016 Calder Trophy winner and Tyler Motte were flipped to Columbus for Brandon Saad and goalie Anton Forsberg in June. Panarin is a lethal offensive contributor who added 151 points (61 goals, 90 assists) in 162 games with the Blackhawks, but it'll be interesting to see if he can maintain such lofty production without the help of six-time NHL All-Star Patrick Kane on the opposite wing. At least in this upcoming preseason contest, Panarin's expected to join the likes of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nick Foligno on the top line.
