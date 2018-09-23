Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up Sunday
Panarin (neck) is in Sunday's lineup against the Blues.
Panarin suffered a strained neck early in training camp but has been medically cleared and should be good to go for the rest of the preseason. The 26-year-old scored a career-high 82 points in his first season with Columbus last year and should have similar fantasy value heading into the 2018-19 campaign, even with some underlying trade rumors.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Medically cleared, might play Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Returns to practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sees 'full battery' of skating drills•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Remains day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suffers neck strain•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: May be moved before season begins•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...