Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up Sunday

Panarin (neck) is in Sunday's lineup against the Blues.

Panarin suffered a strained neck early in training camp but has been medically cleared and should be good to go for the rest of the preseason. The 26-year-old scored a career-high 82 points in his first season with Columbus last year and should have similar fantasy value heading into the 2018-19 campaign, even with some underlying trade rumors.

More News
Our Latest Stories