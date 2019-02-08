Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Switches agents
Panarin is now represented by Paul Theofanous, who also reps teammate Sergei Bobrovsky, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
There has been a lot of speculation leading up to the deadline that Panarin and Bobrovsky might be included in a package deal either via trade or during free agency this summer. The winger's change in agent only serves to further that belief. The one consistent landing spot for the two players in the trade rumor mill has been Florida in a deal that includes Derick Brassard heading the other way.
