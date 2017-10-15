Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Tallies three assists Saturday
Panarin recorded three assists with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
It's his second three-point night in five games as a Blue Jacket, and the second time in as many games he's had a hand in the game-winning goal. Panarin was brought over from Chicago to provide a more dynamic element to the offense, and so far he's been as advertised.
