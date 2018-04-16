Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Tallies two assists
Panarin notched two helpers in a 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.
Panarin is arguably as hot as any player in the NHL. This is his seventh-straight game with multiple points. In that time he's picked up 18 points total, which is pretty incredible. All that, at Columbus hasn't even played a home game in this series yet.
