Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Three points including OT winner in Game 1
Panarin scored the game-winner 6:02 into overtime while also adding two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals in Game 1.
Coming off the most prolific scoring season in Columbus history with 82 points in 81 games, including five straight multi-point efforts to close out the schedule, Panarin found a way to top himself Thursday. He set up both the Jackets' goals in the third period, including Seth Jones' power-play marker to knot the score at 3-3, then took matters into his own hands in the extra frame, streaking down the left wing around two Caps defenders before switching the puck to his forehand and snapping it past Philipp Grubauer into the top corner. Unless Washington can find a way to slow him down, Panarin may well carry the Columbus offense to another victory in Game 2 on Sunday.
