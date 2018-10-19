Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two more assists
Panarin registered two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The two helpers give Panarin nine points on the season. He continues to be a primary source of offense in Columbus, tallying six points in his last three games and so long as he stays healthy the 26-year-old winger should continue rewarding his owners with points most evenings.
