Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two more points in Game 3 loss
Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 3.
That's now eight straight multi-point games for the 26-year-old, dating back to the regular season, and Panarin once again looked like the most consistently dangerous player on the ice for either team -- an impressive feat when you're facing Alex Ovechkin. He's got two goals and seven points through three games in the series, and the Caps will need to find some way to slow Panarin down Thursday in Game 4 if they want to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
