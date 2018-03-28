Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point effort in Tuesday's rout
Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
He also chipped in three shots and a plus-2 rating. Panarin has put together a massive March, scoring eight goals and 19 points in 14 games, and there's no reason to think he'll slow down over the final handful of contests in the regular season with the Jackets tantalizingly close to claiming home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Records hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds two more helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up three points in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Will play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...