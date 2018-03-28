Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point effort in Tuesday's rout

Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

He also chipped in three shots and a plus-2 rating. Panarin has put together a massive March, scoring eight goals and 19 points in 14 games, and there's no reason to think he'll slow down over the final handful of contests in the regular season with the Jackets tantalizingly close to claiming home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.