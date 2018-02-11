Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point night Saturday

Panarin scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

He's been one of the few consistent scoring threats in the Blue Jackets lineup this season, and Panarin now has five goals and 11 points in his last 13 games. The 26-year-old will need a big finish to hit the 70-point plateau for the third straight season, and with only 15 goals in 55 games a third straight 30-goal campaign seems out of reach, but he's more than capable of carrying Columbus back into the playoffs down the stretch.