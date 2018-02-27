Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point performance Monday
Panarin scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, while adding three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
He's now tied with Josh Anderson for the team lead at 18 goals, and the former Blackhawk is working on a five-game point streak that's featured three goals and six points. The Jackets added some reinforcements at the trade deadline, but Panarin will remain the linchpin of the team's offense, both at even strength and with the man advantage.
