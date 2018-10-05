Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two points to open season
Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's win over Detroit. The goal was the game winner.
And just like that, Panarin's season begins like last year's ended. He's the offensive focal point for the Blue Jackets. But his future in Columbus remains murky. A trade may be in his future, but his talent is elite. It will play anywhere.
