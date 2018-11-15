Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Unfit to play
Panarin (illness) is not expected to play Thursday evening against the Panthers.
The Blue Jackets called up Zac Dalpe from AHL Cleveland knowing they'll be without their stud winger. Panarin missed practice Wednesday as the first sign that he is under the weather.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Illness causes missed practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Second straight three-point game•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: On career pace•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two more assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Big four-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts two points to open season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...