Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Wants to avoid contract distraction

Panarin (knee) would prefer not to continue negotiations on a new contract once training camp begins Sept. 13, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "Artemi wants to concentrate on playing hockey, and be in the season," his agent, Daniel Milstein, said Thursday. "During the season (he) only wants to concentrate on playing his best hockey and helping the team to win. That's all."

Milstein had what was described as a good meeting with Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen earlier this week, although apparently there was no real progress made towards a long-term deal. While Milstein didn't completely shut the door on continuing contract talks once camp begins, this seems to be yet another obstacle in the way of Panarin remaining in Columbus past the 2018-19 season.