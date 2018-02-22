Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Will play Thursday

Panarin (undisclosed) will take part in Thursday's game against the Flyers, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Panarin's status for the evening's contest was up in the air following his absence from morning skate, but it appearshe's good to go. He should slot in as usual on the top line and the top power-play unti for the Blue Jackets.

