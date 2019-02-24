Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Won't be moved without huge return

General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said he's still listening to offers for Panarin and doesn't plan to trade him for draft picks, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Kekalainen reaffirmed his commitment to winning during a media call, and he's clearly in the driver's seat after acquiring both Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Senators. His reinvigorated top six makes him comfortable standing pat and making a serious Stanley Cup run. However, he added that if "an offer made sense both now and in the long term" he may be inclined to accept it. That likely translates into an offer including an effective offensive player with term on his contract along with a mix of either prospects or high draft picks. If that's the case, the trade call will need to be made by 3:00 ET on Monday.