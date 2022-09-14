Harpur signed a professional tryout contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Harpur was limited to one assist in 19 games for the Predators last year. The 27-year-old defenseman has never played in more than 51 NHL games in a season, so he's likely competing for a third-pairing job while attending the Blue Jackets' training camp.
