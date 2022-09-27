Harpur is dealing with an upper-body injury that will exclude him from Tuesday's practice session, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Harpur is currently on a professional tryout with the Jackets and this injury certainly won't help his chances of securing a permanent deal coming out of camp. Considering the 27-year-old blueliner has just one goal in his six-year NHL career, fantasy players shouldn't be anticipating more than low-end fantasy value out of Harpur even if he does make the Opening Night roster.