Jenner (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's clash against the Predators.

The team described his absence as being for maintenance and said that he's day-to-day. The captain has compiled eight goals, 19 assists, 94 shots on net, 98 hits and 45 blocked shots across 45 games this season. His status will be closely monitored ahead of the team's matchup against Florida on Thursday.

