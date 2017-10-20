Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Activated off injured reserve
Jenner (back) was taken off injured reserve Friday, Tom Reed of the Athletic Cleveland reports.
Jenner is still considered day-to-day according to coach Jon Tortorella, but appears to be trending in the right direction for a return to action Saturday. If he suits up against the Kings, it would mark the winger's 2017-18 debut. In order to make room for Jenner, the Blue Jackets sent Markus Hannikainen down to AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: No timetable for return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not in shape to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Increasingly likely to miss Opening Night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Dealing with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...