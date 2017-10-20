Jenner (back) was taken off injured reserve Friday, Tom Reed of the Athletic Cleveland reports.

Jenner is still considered day-to-day according to coach Jon Tortorella, but appears to be trending in the right direction for a return to action Saturday. If he suits up against the Kings, it would mark the winger's 2017-18 debut. In order to make room for Jenner, the Blue Jackets sent Markus Hannikainen down to AHL Cleveland.