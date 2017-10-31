Jenner scored his first goal of the season and recorded six hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Jenner's 21:57 of ice time was second among Blue Jackets forwards, so it's good to see that he could produce with such a heavy workload. The point was his first since returning from a back injury that delayed his season until Oct. 21, and it's probably best to wait for the Canadian to get hot before locking him into fantasy lineups.

