Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Adds goal to complement hit parade
Jenner scored his first goal of the season and recorded six hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.
Jenner's 21:57 of ice time was second among Blue Jackets forwards, so it's good to see that he could produce with such a heavy workload. The point was his first since returning from a back injury that delayed his season until Oct. 21, and it's probably best to wait for the Canadian to get hot before locking him into fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: All systems go for season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: No timetable for return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not in shape to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...