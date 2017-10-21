Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: All systems go for season debut
Jenner (back) will return to action for Saturday's home game against the Kings, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
This will be the season debut for Jenner, who's tacked on an absurd 429 hits and 151 blocked shots over the past two seasons. The Ontario native isn't a one-trick pony, either, as he finished with 34 points (18 goals, 34 helpers) over a full campaign in 2016-17.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: No timetable for return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not in shape to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Increasingly likely to miss Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...