Jenner (back) will return to action for Saturday's home game against the Kings, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

This will be the season debut for Jenner, who's tacked on an absurd 429 hits and 151 blocked shots over the past two seasons. The Ontario native isn't a one-trick pony, either, as he finished with 34 points (18 goals, 34 helpers) over a full campaign in 2016-17.