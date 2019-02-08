Jenner recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating Thursday against the Coyotes.

Jenner scored on his lone shot on goal of the night, but he played a whopping 20:09 of ice time in a game that didn't require overtime. He's notched back-to-back two-point games since returning from an ankle injury, helping the Blue Jackets to consecutive victories following a five-game skid. Jenner owns 25 points in 50 games with Columbus this season and may be worth usage in some season-long formats as well as daily if his price hasn't skyrocketed. However, it's worth noting that all of his production has come at even strength and Jenner remains omitted from the power play, so his upside may be limited.