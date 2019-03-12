Jenner (illness) will lace up the skates Tuesday against the Bruins, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Jenner will wind up skipping just one game because of the injury and will work alongside Nick Foligno and Riley Nash in his return to the forward lines. The 25-year-old winger broke out of a four-game pointless streak in the game before his absence and he's in the midst of his best campaign since 2015-16, when he notched a career-high 49 points.