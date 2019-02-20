Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Bags pair of helpers in loss
Jenner notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
Jenner played a role in each of Columbus' two goals, picking up both a primary and secondary assist in Tuesday's road defeat. He's up to 28 points in 55 games this season, including seven over his last seven contests. Jenner also finished with a game-high five hits.
