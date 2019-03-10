Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Breaks scoreless drought
Jenner scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
He opened the scoring early in the first period with a snipe past Matt Murray's blocker. Jenner's goal put an end to a four-game pointless streak while marking his 31st point of the season through 64 games. He currently sits just one point shy of last year's point total, which took him 75 games to achieve.
