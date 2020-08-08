Jenner notched a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Jenner's third-period tally seemed to be enough, as it gave Columbus a 3-0 lead. The Maple Leafs then rallied with three goals in the last four minutes of regulation to tie the game. Jenner has had a minimal impact on the scoresheet -- the goal was his first of the series to go with 13 shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating.