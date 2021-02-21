Jenner produced a short-handed goal on four shots in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Jenner deposited a backdoor tap-in to finish off a short-handed rush, pulling the Blue Jackets to within 2-1 less than four minutes into the second period. After going scoreless through four games to begin the month, Jenner has contributed three goals and an assist over his last five games. A more valuable real-life player than fantasy asset, the Columbus captain shouldn't be rostered outside of deep leagues.