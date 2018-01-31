Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Bumped to fourth line Tuesday
Jenner saw less than 10 minutes of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild, recording three shots and two blocked shots.
Brandon Dubinsky's return to the ice caused a lineup shuffle that saw Jenner wind up on the fourth line with Lukas Sedlak and Jussi Jokinen, a role that kneecaps Jenner's already dwindling fantasy value. He hasn't recorded a point in his last 11 games, and until he works his way back into a more prominent spot on the Jackets' depth chart, the 24-year-old isn't worth carrying on most fantasy rosters.
