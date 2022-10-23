Jenner opened the scoring in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

The Penguins misplayed the puck from behind their net and Jenner capitalized with his first goal of the season. It's been a solid start to the campaign for Jenner, as the captain has a goal and three assists through six games. The offseason arrival of Johnny Gaudreau seems to have stabilized the top line that Jenner centers, and Jenner is averaging 20:24 of ice time to maximize his opportunities.