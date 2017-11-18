Jenner registered an assist and four shots on net through 19:45 of ice time during Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

While the helper ends a four-game point drought, Jenner still has just two tallies and seven points through 13 games this season. The former 30-goal scorer has struggled to repeat his 2015-16 success, but it's not all for naught. He entered Friday averaging a career-high 19:09 or ice time per game, which includes 2:20 with the man advantage. Additionally, Jenner is a high-volume shooter who tilts the scales in the PIM and hit totals.