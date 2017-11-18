Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Chips in helper
Jenner registered an assist and four shots on net through 19:45 of ice time during Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
While the helper ends a four-game point drought, Jenner still has just two tallies and seven points through 13 games this season. The former 30-goal scorer has struggled to repeat his 2015-16 success, but it's not all for naught. He entered Friday averaging a career-high 19:09 or ice time per game, which includes 2:20 with the man advantage. Additionally, Jenner is a high-volume shooter who tilts the scales in the PIM and hit totals.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Three-point night sparks blowout•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Adds goal to complement hit parade•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: All systems go for season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: No timetable for return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...