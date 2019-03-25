Jenner posted an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Jenner is up to 36 points in 70 games this season, the fourth straight year he's eclipsed 30 points. In 10 March appearances, he has four goals and two helpers, showing off his steady production that has made him a decent addition in deeper leagues. Jenner also has 147 hits on the year, but will likely fall shy of a fifth 200-hit season this time.