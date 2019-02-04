Jenner (ankle) "felt good" during Monday's practice but remains considered day-to-day, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

While his status for Tuesday's game remains undecided, Jenner's day-to-day status should be seen as a good sign. If he doesn't dress versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Jenner's next chance at a return will be Thursday in Arizona. He has missed Columbus' last three games.