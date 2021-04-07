Jenner (wrist) is expected to miss time after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Lightning with an injury, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Jenner was struck by a shot from teammate Patrik Laine in the third period of Tuesday's contest. He immediately went to the locker room and did not return. Head coach John Tortorella said the team is "not so sure we're going to get good news" in reference to Jenner's status. A further update on the 27-year-old should arise before Thursday's game versus the Lightning.