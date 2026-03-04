default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Jenner missed Tuesday's game versus the Predators due to a lower-body injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Jenner's injury wasn't revealed before the game. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day with the issue, which suggests it won't be a long-term concern for him. Kent Johnson replaced him in the lineup, but someone else could exit once Jenner is cleared to play again.

More News