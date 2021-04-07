Jenner will miss an estimated six weeks with a broken finger, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The Blue Jackets are currently on the outside looking in in terms of the playoff picture, and they'd likely need to advance past the first round in order for Jenner to have a chance to return, so the 27-year-old forward's 2020-21 campaign may have come to an end. If that ends up being the case, Jenner will finish the season having picked up eight goals and 17 points in 41 contests.