Jenner (back) will miss Columbus' last two games of the campaign, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner is evidently dealing with a back injury that will hold him out of the last two contests of the season. The 29-year-old winger will finish the campaign having collected 26 goals, 45 points and an unsightly minus-32 ranking through 68 appearances.
