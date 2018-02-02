Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Evidently back from personal leave
Jenner (personal) is expected to be back in Columbus in time for Friday's game against the Sharks, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Jenner reportedly was excused from practice Thursday to attend to a family matter. He's averaging two hits per game over the last 11, but it's been that long since he's recorded a point. We recommend sitting him in all fantasy leagues until he starts showing signs of waking up in the attacking zone.
