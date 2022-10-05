Jenner (back) is on track to make his preseason debut Thursday against St. Louis, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Jenner hasn't played in any preseason games thus far due to a back injury, but he should see live action versus the Blues on Thursday. The 29-year-old forward is expected to open the season as Columbus' No. 1 center, skating between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on the top line.