Jenner (back) is on track to make his preseason debut Thursday against St. Louis, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner hasn't played in any preseason games thus far due to a back injury, but he should see live action versus the Blues on Thursday. The 29-year-old forward is expected to open the season as Columbus' No. 1 center, skating between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on the top line.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Targeting Thursday return•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not participating in scrimmages•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Will be ready for camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Season officially over•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Week-to-week with back injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Closing in on career high in points•