Jenner (jaw) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Friday against New Jersey, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Jenner remains on IR for now, but it sounds like he'll likely be activated prior to puck drop versus the Devils. The 30-year-old winger has picked up 13 goals and 18 points through 29 contests this campaign.
