Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Extends point streak to five games Saturday
Jenner scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators, extending his point streak to five games.
He also chipped in two shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Jenner has four goals and six points during his streak, and while he remains far off his career-best scoring pace from 2015-16, he seems headed for a big finish to this season. Especially in formats where his physical style of play can pay extra dividends, Jenner could be worth adding to fantasy rosters.
