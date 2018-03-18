Jenner scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators, extending his point streak to five games.

He also chipped in two shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Jenner has four goals and six points during his streak, and while he remains far off his career-best scoring pace from 2015-16, he seems headed for a big finish to this season. Especially in formats where his physical style of play can pay extra dividends, Jenner could be worth adding to fantasy rosters.