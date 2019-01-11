Jenner recorded two goals, three shots, five hits, five blocks and won 10 of 16 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.

Jenner had arguably his best game as a Blue Jacket and looked very comfortable as the second line center alongside Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson. The 25-year-old forward could have significant fantasy upside in the second half if he can produce points more consistently, so those in deeper formats where his baseline prowess as a hitter (82) and shot blocker (45) should consider snagging him.