Jenner scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

He also added three shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating. Jenner's moved into a top-six role with Nick Foligno (lower body) sidelined, but his recent play was putting him on the fantasy radar even before the bump up the depth chart -- Jenner has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last six games with 18 shots and 20 hits, and the physical forward could be poised for a strong run to close out the regular season.