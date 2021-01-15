Jenner scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Nashville.

Jenner opened the scoring midway through the first period when he jumped on a neutral zone turnover and beat Juuse Saros on a breakaway. The veteran center also went 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) in the faceoff circle. Jenner tallied 11 goals and 13 assists in 70 games in 2019-20, with a career-worst 6.1 shooting percentage. The 27-year-old is a safe bet for double-digit goals and 25-plus points.